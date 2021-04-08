Dermatologists recommend cleansers rather than soaps

The German Dermatological Association recommends the use of antiseptics. Company spokesman, Peter Elsner (University Hospital of Jena), told Deutsche Presse-Agentur: “The recommended intensive hand hygiene measures carry a significant health risk of developing hand eczema.”

Elsner said feedback from dermatology clinics and clinics showed that the number of patients with such complaints had been on the rise for a year. People in the medical sector are especially at risk: in a survey of more than 100 employees at the University Hospital Munich, 90 percent complained of hand eczema symptoms such as dryness, redness, itching, burning, scaling or cracking.

Elsner stressed, “Of course, the rules of the American Heart Association apply to the epidemic.” “But for healthy skin, cleansing is better than lather.” Soap breaks down fats from the skin and damages the body’s natural barrier.

The recommendations of the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) regarding the issue of infection protection in a different way stated: “Many contagious diseases are transmitted through the hands,” as stated in the information pages. “Hand washing is a simple and effective procedure that can protect against infection.” This is especially important in times of outbreaks.