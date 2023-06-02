US President’s gaffe: Joe Biden takes the stage at a graduation party

– Joe Biden poses on stage at the graduation ceremony The White House said the 80-year-old man was unharmed in the Colorado Springs crash. But the downfall is the mill of his political opponents.

‘Sneaky’ sandbag as a handicap: Joe Biden falls on stage in Colorado Springs – he is helped immediately. Video: Tamedia

US President Joe Biden fell midway through the podium at the US Air Force graduation ceremony. The 80-year-old tripped over a black punching bag as he was about to leave the stage at a ceremony at the Air Force Academy in El Paso County, Colorado, on Thursday. An officer and a bodyguard helped Biden to his feet, then the president pointed to the punching bag.

Then Biden returned to his seat. He did not appear to have been injured: The White House said the president was “fine.” The politician from the Democratic Party had earlier delivered a speech and presented certificates at the graduation ceremony.

Biden is the oldest president in US history and is seeking re-election in 2024. This repeatedly raises questions about the health of the 80-year-old, who will be 86 at the end of a potential second term. Biden’s personal physician certified him in good health and unfettered official capacity in February.

Not the first fall

Biden has stumbled or fallen several times in recent years. Shortly after winning the November 2020 presidential election against incumbent President Donald Trump, he fractured his foot while playing with his lead dog.

Then last June, Biden caused an uproar when he fell off his bike near his beach house in Delaware. The chief stopped to talk to bystanders and lost his balance as he tried to pull his foot off the pedal ring.

Biden moved into the White House in 2021 as the oldest president ever. At the end of April, the Democrat announced that he wanted to run for a second term in the presidential elections next year. Biden will be 81 when he is elected in a year and a half, and he will be 86 at the end of a possible second term.

Biden’s age and suitability to run for president again has long been a topic of debate, including within his own party. Republican challengers regularly use the president’s mistakes and minor mistakes to question his mental and physical fitness.

Discussions about physical fitness by Joe Biden

SDA/AFP/fal

