Evil Doppelganger: The Physics of the Multiverse

Podcast by



We humans are nothing special: we do not live on a special planet, but in a completely ordinary galaxy. Is our universe at least something so special that it only exists once?

Normally, the harsh laws of natural physics tend to dampen exciting ideas from science fiction: Are you thrilled? It doesn't work, it doesn't exist. Traveling faster than the speed of light? It is physically impossible to remove your makeup. And what about the evil doppelgänger lurking in the adjacent parallel universe to take control of the multiverse?

In this episode of the AstroGeo podcast, Franzi tells the story of parallel worlds, parallel universes, many universes, and multiverses: In fact, physics knows not just one type of parallel worlds, but several! Do we really live in a multiverse filled with many universes? Is there really a bad person out there – or worse, a good person? – Similar to all of us? Maybe the adjacent parallel universe consists of a giant black hole and nothing else? Do they even exist?