Does your burp smell like rotten eggs? 5 reasons that can cause bad odor

Reasons: Why does burp smell like rotten eggs?
Bad smell when belching can have different causes. common Hydrogen sulfide gas Responsible for this, which occurs when protein is broken down in the digestive system. This gas has The characteristic smell of rotten eggs. Possible triggers could be certain foods, gastrointestinal diseases, or poor digestion.
The five most common reasons at a glance:
- Foods containing sulfur: Eating foods that contain sulfur, such as eggs, cabbage, onions, and garlic, can cause unpleasant odor when burping.
- Digestive disorders: Digestive disorders such as sluggish digestion, bacterial overgrowth in the small intestine, heartburn, acidity, or gastroesophageal reflux (GERD) can also cause foul-smelling burps.
- The occurrence of infections in the digestive systemInflammation of the gastric mucosa is the most prominent example here, which can lead to a foul odor of rotten eggs when burping.
- Celiac disease: Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease caused by gluten intolerance. Symptoms may also include foul-smelling belching.
- Intestinal obstruction: Intestinal obstruction is a serious disease that leads to a complete cessation of intestinal transit. Symptoms may also include foul-smelling belching.
Bad-smelling burps: What you can do
If burping occurs after rotten eggs occasionally, the following measures may help:
- Diet control: Avoid foods containing sulfur and eat a balanced diet.
- Small meals: Instead of large meals, small, frequent meals can ease digestion.
- Medical clarification: If symptoms persist, it is recommended to see a doctor to rule out possible digestive system diseases.
Home remedies for smelly burps
The following home remedies can help treat mild belching:
- ginger: Ginger has a soothing effect on the stomach and can promote digestion.
- Chamomile: Chamomile is an anti-inflammatory herb that can help treat digestive problems.
- fennel: Fennel helps combat flatulence and a feeling of fullness.
- Caraway seeds: Caraway has an antispasmodic and soothing effect on the stomach.
