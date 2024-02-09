Does your burp smell like rotten eggs? 5 reasons that can cause bad odor

Reasons: Why does burp smell like rotten eggs?

Bad smell when belching can have different causes. common Hydrogen sulfide gas Responsible for this, which occurs when protein is broken down in the digestive system. This gas has The characteristic smell of rotten eggs. Possible triggers could be certain foods, gastrointestinal diseases, or poor digestion.

The five most common reasons at a glance:

Foods containing sulfur: Eating foods that contain sulfur, such as eggs, cabbage, onions, and garlic, can cause unpleasant odor when burping.

Eating foods that contain sulfur, such as eggs, cabbage, onions, and garlic, can cause unpleasant odor when burping. Digestive disorders: Digestive disorders such as sluggish digestion, bacterial overgrowth in the small intestine, heartburn, acidity, or gastroesophageal reflux (GERD) can also cause foul-smelling burps.

Digestive disorders such as sluggish digestion, bacterial overgrowth in the small intestine, heartburn, acidity, or gastroesophageal reflux (GERD) can also cause foul-smelling burps. The occurrence of infections in the digestive system Inflammation of the gastric mucosa is the most prominent example here, which can lead to a foul odor of rotten eggs when burping.

Inflammation of the gastric mucosa is the most prominent example here, which can lead to a foul odor of rotten eggs when burping. Celiac disease: Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease caused by gluten intolerance. Symptoms may also include foul-smelling belching.

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease caused by gluten intolerance. Symptoms may also include foul-smelling belching. Intestinal obstruction: Intestinal obstruction is a serious disease that leads to a complete cessation of intestinal transit. Symptoms may also include foul-smelling belching.

Bad-smelling burps: What you can do

If burping occurs after rotten eggs occasionally, the following measures may help:

Diet control: Avoid foods containing sulfur and eat a balanced diet. Small meals: Instead of large meals, small, frequent meals can ease digestion. Medical clarification: If symptoms persist, it is recommended to see a doctor to rule out possible digestive system diseases.

Home remedies for smelly burps

The following home remedies can help treat mild belching: