Artist Gerald Brettschuh, Arnfels: Gerald Brettschuh was awarded the Austrian Cross of Honor for Science and Arts

On April 8th, well-known Arnfels artist Gerald Prichoh celebrated his 80th birthday. As part of the opening of the exhibition “The Cosmos of Gerald Brettschuh” in Steiermarkhof, LH Hermann Schützenhöfer presented the successful painter and illustrator with the Austrian Cross of Honor for Science and Art for his great achievements.

Arnville. His handwriting is unmistakable and his works are exquisite: the famous Arnville artist Gerald Prichuh received a special honor yesterday at the opening of the exhibition “Cosmos Gerald Prichoh”. LH Hermann Schützenhöfer awarded the South Styrian painter with the Austrian Cross of Honor for Science and Art for his remarkable services.

Gerald Prichuh:

“There is nothing more beautiful under the sun than a naked woman.”

Styria is diverse and innovative

“Painting is one of the oldest arts – it can be used to express more things and, above all, different things, for example, just a language. Gerald Prichuh is a painter who helps us see his art and tell stories with pictures. I would like to thank an artist, teacher, young talent and creativity Diverse in Styria, through his art he deeply conveyed the added value of what he saw through his eyes and the shape of his hands on the canvas, LH Hermann Schützenhöfer said in his praise to this point.

Gerald Prichuh:

“I can now use color freely. I learned to paint in forty years, and freedom is apparent in my pictures.”

Independent artist

Gerald Prichoh was born on April 8, 1941 in Arnville. After attending elementary and high school in Arnfels, he completed the School of Arts and Crafts at Ortweinplatz in Graz and the University of Applied Arts in Vienna. In 1968 he graduated from the University of Applied Arts in Vienna with a diploma, then a scholarship led him to the Academy of Fine Arts in Warsaw. From 1970 to 1976 he was a commercial artist, draftsman, draftsman and assistant at the University of Applied Arts Vienna. In 1976, Brettschuh returned to Arnfels and has been working as a freelance artist ever since.

The current exhibition “The Cosmos of Gerald Brettschuh” can be viewed at Steiermarkhof from May 21 to July 15, 2021, and with prior notice, at St. Martin’s Castle from May 21 to July 1, 2021.

