These symptoms could indicate a vitamin D deficiency

In winter, UV rays are too weak to provide the body with enough vitamin D. A deficiency can have different effects.
The basics in brief
- Many people are deficient in Vitamin D during the winter months.
- Those affected have a weakened immune system, hair loss, fatigue and other symptoms.
Vitamin D is essential for healthy bones It strengthens the immune system. However, the vitamin can only be taken in small amounts through food. Most of them are performed by UV rays from the sun registered.
in a winter time However, the rays are usually too weak to provide the body with sufficient energy. Many people develop what is known as a vitamin D deficiency. There are some symptoms that for such a deficiency Scheduled.
Vitamin D deficiency can lead to fatigue
If you’re sick often, you likely have too little vitamin D in your body, “Bunte” wrote. Chronic fatigue and weak bones are also symptoms of deficiency.
If your hair falls out in the winter, this could also be due to a vitamin D deficiency. In addition, studies indicate that severe muscle pain might happen.
