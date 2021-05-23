Review of the book “The Holy Spirit”

Bertolt Brecht was right decades ago: there are no gifts on Pentecost; The church festival appears to be hanging in the air. Even if Pentecost gives Germans a day off work, very few people know what makes the festival so important.

Send the Holy Spirit

These days the Church is sending the Holy Spirit. But who or what is it? As the third part of the uncomplicated Christian doctrine of the Holy Trinity (the doctrine of the Trinity of God), it always seems to lag a bit. Perhaps it has to do with the fact that one can imagine something tangible in the shadow of God as the Father and Son of Jesus Christ – something less true for the Holy Spirit.

In order to counteract this deficiency, Protestant theology professor Jörg Luster has written an autobiography of the Holy Spirit that traces its path through the centuries. And there is something for everyone – be it historical, philosophical, scientific or theological knowledge, the work contains facts that are intriguing for a wide audience.

However, the dogmatism of the Trinity is not merely the horror of theological examinations. Moreover, it is precisely a correct understanding of the Holy Spirit in the history of the Church that has led to enough disagreements, divisions, and worse events. Therefore, one might expect reading Laoster’s work to be an intellectual challenge on the one hand, and interesting historical events on the other hand, in addition to addressing the question about the role that the Holy Spirit plays or can play in the religious experience of hadith. a leg. So it is a very ambitious project.

Laster describes the phenomenon of the Holy Spirit in four large chapters: from the origins in the history of creation to the visual form, the relationship between the soul and the human being, for example in mysticism, and the relationship between the soul and history, for example in the utopia. Thinking and the relationship between the soul and the world, as in dealing with materialism.

From a philosophical and scientific perspective, the recent discussion of how mind and matter relate to each other is interesting. Starting with Darwin, materialism destroyed the idea that the world and nature were created systematically and in some way driven by the divine spirit. Nature stands alone. But if religion does have a divine presence in the world, then where is it and how can it be justified?