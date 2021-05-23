science

Review of the book “The Holy Spirit”

May 23, 2021
Faye Stephens

Bertolt Brecht was right decades ago: there are no gifts on Pentecost; The church festival appears to be hanging in the air. Even if Pentecost gives Germans a day off work, very few people know what makes the festival so important.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *