EURO-US SUMMIT, BRUSSELS, 06/15/2021 – Consilium

On June 15, 2021, the European Union and the United States will hold a summit in Brussels.

The I It is represented by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

President Joe Biden represents United States of America.

Senior leaders are expected to address a range of topics of common interest, including COVID-19, climate, trade and investment, technology, foreign affairs, and shared values.

At the end of the summit, they will most likely be a joint statement send.

On December 10 and 11, 2020 The European Council held a discussion on relations between the European Union and the United States. In their conclusions, the Heads of State and Government emphasized the importance of a strong transatlantic strategic partnership based on shared interests and values.

March 25, 2021 President Joe Biden attended a video conference of members of the European Council.

After the US elections on December 7, 2020, and based on joint communication, the Board discussed: How to revitalize the strategic partnership with the United States. In this context, the Council adopted the conclusions regarding relations between the European Union and the United States.

The Foreign Affairs Council held a video conference on February 22 US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken About the intensive program of Cooperation between the European Union and the United States on major global, foreign and security policy issues.

On the tenth of May, a Foreign Affairs Council The Priorities To work with the US government and exchange views with US President John Kerry’s special envoy for climate.

On May 20, the board discussed “Foreign Affairs” The Trade relations between the European Union and the United States of America and conduct an informal exchange of views with American commercial actress Catherine Taye.

a Summit meeting between the European Union and the United States It last took place on May 25, 2017 in Brussels. The then President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, and the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, met with the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.