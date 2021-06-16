Trump announces a visit to the southern border of the United States

Trump announced Tuesday (local time) that he accepted an invitation from Texas Governor Greg Abbott for June 30. Trump’s successor Joe Biden suspended funding to build massive border fences as one of his first acts in January – a major Trump project. Before being elected president in 2016, he had promised to build a “beautiful wall” on the 3,200-kilometre southern border to keep out undocumented immigrants and criminals.

Abbott announced last week that he would continue to build the wall in his state independently of the Washington government. How Texans want to realize this is an open question. The conservative is among a number of Republicans who accuse Biden of fomenting a border crisis with his immigration policies that are more liberal than the Trump era.

Due to the large numbers of migrants crossing the border without papers and being arrested by the authorities, the new government has been under pressure for weeks. On Tuesday she again referred to the “four years of chaos and mismanagement” under Trump, promising to reform the US immigration system and fight the causes of immigration in countries of origin.

In his call, Trump described the border region as a “disaster area.” The new government inherited the “stronger” and more secure border from him and handed control over it to cartels, criminals and smugglers.