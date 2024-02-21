February 21, 2024

“Essential trust destroyed”: England: Cleaning lady eats leftover sandwich – fired

Esmond Barker February 21, 2024 2 min read
Cleaning worker Gabriela Rodriguez before protesting against her dismissal.

picture:
Instagram/United Voices of the World

A cleaner in England discovers the remains of a tuna sandwich while cleaning, eats it, and is subsequently fired. The case causes disbelief.

no time? Blue News sums it up for you

  • A cleaner in England was fired for eating a sandwich.
  • She is now taking action against segregation and receiving a lot of support.

A cleaner in England was fired after eating leftover tuna and cucumber sandwich. The cleaning company justified the dismissal by saying that the sandwiches were intended for employees of a law firm only.

According to various media reports, Gabriela Rodriguez discovered the sandwich while cleaning the office. Because she didn't want to get rid of it, she ate it. She was released a short time later.

Her former employer says no one offered Rodriguez the sandwich. “I have determined that your conduct has resulted in a material breach of your contractual terms and conditions, which irreversibly destroys the trust necessary to continue the employment relationship,” her employer was quoted as saying in a statement.

Protests with posters and sandwiches

According to, the value of the sandwich was “daily Mail” About 1.50 francs. Rodriguez himself comes from Ecuador and urgently needs a job with a wage of about 15 francs per hour.

That's why she has now filed a lawsuit for discrimination and unfair dismissal. After the first media reports, Rodriguez received so much support, some activists even traveled to the law firm and left cans of tuna and sandwiches. The posters say: “We are not the dirt, we are the clean.”

The union now wants to support Rodriguez in the lawsuit. Cleaners are frequently sacked for “frivolous reasons”, the chairman tells the Daily Mail. “She wouldn't have complained if someone else was eating a sandwich — and certainly not if he was a lawyer.”

See also  These are the new attractions of the Europapark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Investigators dismantle the Lockbit hacker group

February 21, 2024 Esmond Barker
6 min read

LockBit ransomware gang hacked by police

February 20, 2024 Esmond Barker
2 min read

A huge villa of Gazprom moved to the Riviera

February 20, 2024 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

4 min read

The Body Shop is closing up to half of its UK stores

February 21, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Science – Karlsruhe – Expert: Pests cannot be predicted yet – Knowledge

February 21, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Pan American Games: USA wins gold and Olympic berth – Sports – News

February 21, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Microsoft is sticking with the games on disc, with no definitive end planned

February 21, 2024 Gilbert Cox