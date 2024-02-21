Republicans v. Biden: Convicted informant had close ties to Russian intelligence

– The convicted informant had close ties to Russian intelligence According to the authorities, the informant who was supposed to prove to the American Republicans that Hunter and Joe Biden accepted money from the Ukrainian energy giant Burisma, often spoke to Russian intelligence.

US President Joe Biden with his son Hunter. Photo: Agence France-Presse

Republicans accuse Hunter Biden of abusing his father's important past position as Vice President Barack Obama for business in Ukraine and China – keyword: Burisma. Specifically, father and son Biden are said to have received $5 million from a Ukrainian energy company. Ultimately, the real goal of conservatives is to impeach President Joe Biden.

The problem is that many of the accusations are based in part on an informant, Who is now suspected of lying and fabricating allegations. His name is Alexander Smirnov. Last week, FBI agents arrested him upon his arrival in Las Vegas and charged him.

Now the authorities are releasing more information about Smirnov, further undermining his credibility. According to court documents, he has close ties to Russian intelligence.

These files became public because the authorities want to extend the detention of the dual Israeli citizen until the start of the court session. In it, the FBI alleges that Smirnov has recently and frequently exchanged ideas with Russian agents and that he wants to meet with one of them again soon. So there is a risk of escape.

Smirnov's role in the attack on Biden: People close to Russia's intelligence service fabricated rumors about Hunter and Joe Biden and placed them with Republicans, using Smirnov as an intermediary, according to law enforcement.

Hunter Biden. Photo: keystone-sda.ch

Specifically, the Smirnov connection concerns an individual described as “the son of a former high-ranking Russian government official.” And someone, Associated with a “specific Russian secret service.”

The charges were brought against Smirnoff in Los Angeles, where he lived for 16 years. The dual American-Israeli citizen has lived in Las Vegas for the past two years. He had had business relations with Burisma since 2017 and disliked then-presidential candidate Biden.

Investigations continue in the US Congress against Hunter Biden. Next week, the president's son will have one Make a statement in Washington.

aeg

Did you find an error? Report now.