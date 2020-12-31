sport

ESPN Plus raises its annual subscription price to $ 59.99 in 2021

by
ESPN Plus raises its annual subscription price to $ 59.99 in 2021

The annual subscription cost for ESPN Plus subscribers will increase from $ 49.99 to $ 59.99 in 2021, to me variety. ESPN raised the monthly price for ESPN Plus Earlier this year, to $ 5.99Now the annual subscription gets the same treatment.

New subscribers will start paying $ 59.99 on January 8, 2021, and the new price is said to pass to existing subscribers a few months later in March. Disney has already announced that Disney Plus and the company’s package of Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus will each be It costs an additional $ 1 starting in March 2021It raised those prices to $ 8.99 and $ 13.99, respectively. The influx of price hikes was one of the themes for 2020; YouTube TV raised its priceFubo followed After not too long, Netflix raised the cost of Most Popular $ 1 Streaming Plan, And Hulu’s Live TV Streaming Service I got a price bump, too.

The price for ESPN Plus’ UFC pay-per-view events in January will also change. Currently, each match costs $ 64.99, but after January 8th, that changes to $ 69.99. UFC pay-per-view matches are exclusive to ESPN Plus in the US, so the price change will affect anyone who regularly matches MMA. Outside the United States, match availability varies by region, however Official UFC Site Contains the latest information.

These kinds of price increases for live streaming services are not unusual, and if anything, it gives insight into ESPN and Disney’s confidence in their service. There are new exclusive offers from ESPN Plus coming into service next year, but the biggest advantage ESPN has got is the broadcast rights to Southeastern Conference Football, which It will bring SEC Games to streaming service in 2021. We’ll have to see if these are enough of our existing subscribers to survive.

READ  NFL scores Week 16: Steelers gets "A-" for improbable win versus Colts, Brown gets "D-" for loss to planes
0
Eileen Curry
Written By
More from Eileen Curry

What does the 2020-21 college football schedule look like?

Bowl season is ongoing and matches will continue until the CFP Championship...
Read More

You may also like

Jonathan Toes of the Chicago Black Hawks has fallen ill indefinitely

Jonathan Toes of the Chicago Black Hawks has fallen ill indefinitely

Notre Dame players discuss Alabama's defense and how it compares to Georgia and Clemson

Notre Dame players discuss Alabama’s defense and how it compares to Georgia and Clemson

What does the 2020-21 college football schedule look like?

What does the 2020-21 college football schedule look like?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *