Becky Hammon becomes the first woman to run the NBA team as head coach in a regular season match

Hammon interfered with a 3:56 left in the second quarter of Tottenham’s match against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers went on to win the match 121-107.

“It is clearly a big deal. It’s a pivotal moment,” Hamon told reporters. “I’ve been part of this organization. Traded here in 2007 (when I was in WNBA), so I’ve been in San Antonio and part of Tottenham and Sports with the Stars and everything for 13 years. I have a lot of time invested, and have a lot of time invested. Me in building and improving my business.

“Honestly, at the moment, I was just trying to win the game. I say this a lot, but I try not to think about the big picture and the huge side of it because it can be overwhelming. My job is to participate there to focus on these guys and make sure I help them do the things they do.” Help us win.

“I didn’t have time to think. I didn’t look at my phone, so I have no idea what’s going on outside of AT&T Center tonight.”