Source – Dolphin Cook in the Minnesota Vikings season finale against the Detroit Lions after the death of the father

Egan, Minnesota – Minnesota Vikings star is turning back Dolphin Cook He will miss Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions due to the death of his father, according to a source in the league.

Cook returned home in Miami on Tuesday to be with his siblings and will miss daily Vikings’ COVID-19 tests, making him unavailable for the end of the season, according to the source.

Cook’s father, James, was 46 years old. The Vikings offered their condolences to Cook in a tweet Wednesday but did not announce the Pro Bowler status twice on Sunday.

The entire Vikings organization thinks about Dolphin and his family after the death of Dolphin’s father, James Cook. Minnesota Vikings December 30, 2020

Cook leads the NFL in total melee yards (1,918) and melee yards per game (137) and has scored 17 touchdowns this season. He is second in the league in rush races with a score of 1,557 meters behind the Tennessee Titans star Derek Henry (1,777).

Joined the cook Adrian Peterson Robert Smith is the only player in Vikings history to push 1,500 yards in one season.

During his weekly press conference on Wednesday, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer declined to say whether he had made a decision to rest beginners in Week 17 after Minnesota was excluded from the after-season competition in the Christmas Day loss to the New Orleans Saints.