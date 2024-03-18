March 18, 2024

Equestrian Sports – The Equestrian Association files a complaint about animal cruelty in the United States of America – Sports

Eileen Curry March 18, 2024 2 min read

Warndorf (dpa) – The German Equestrian Association (FN) filed a complaint against two Germans on charges of cruelty to animals in the United States of America.

The association said in a statement that it had received “a collection of videos and photos from various sources showing shocking treatment of horses.” It concerns the case of American dressage rider Cesar Parra, who has already been banned by the World Equestrian Federation (FEI).

The elimination process has begun

“What can be seen in the videos and photos is disgusting,” National Front Secretary-General Sonneke Lauterbach said, according to the statement. “We will do everything in our power to take action against him.” The two Germans against whom the association is now taking legal action can also be seen in the videos.

He added: “Our legal options as a sports federation are not sufficient for such behavior. This is a matter of criminal law, and that is why we resort to state authorities, who have a much greater ability to investigate and impose sanctions.”

She added that the National Front had begun an internal exclusion process. Since the Germans are also involved in training horse owners in their company, the National Front said it had also reported the incident to the Lower Saxony Chamber of Agriculture. I applied there to cancel this coach status from the company and individuals.

© dpa-infocom, dpa:240208-99-922169/2

