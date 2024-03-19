England manager Gareth Southgate faces the unwelcome prospect of some potential members of his Euro 2024 squad traveling halfway around the world for a post-season friendly.

The Palestinian News Agency learned that Tottenham will play with competitors in the English Premier League Newcastle At the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 22 May.

Newcastle's exit from the FA Cup last weekend opens the door for the Magpies to face Tottenham in a post-season friendly, which will see both clubs exit for… Australia Immediately after their final league game of the season on May 19.

A decision on the teams selected Down Under will be made closer to the clock, but Southgate could see three players potentially in the Euro 2024 squad flying halfway across the world days before reporting for international duty.

Tottenham James Madison And Newcastle striker Anthony Gordon They were selected in the England squad for the March Friends Brazil And Belgiumwhile Kieran Trippier He is a strong candidate to participate in the European Championship this summer Germany.

It is possible that the three will travel to Australia for the post-season friendly within days of their return England They will be asked to join Southgate's squad for a training camp ahead of Euro 2024.

The Football Association has been contacted for comment.