3-2 against Ukraine in the European Nations Cup – the Netherlands tremble in a scene of 5 goals to victory – Sports

A 2-0 lead at the back and the match completely in control: the Dutch looked as if they were cruising towards a safe opening win at home. But in just 4 minutes Ukraine has turned everything upside down in Amsterdam.

The moment hit Andrej Yarmolenko. In the best chopping technique, the Ukrainian captain pulled the ball with his foot to the middle and shot it into the net for “Orange” – Galli Martin Stecklenburg (75th place). And only 4 minutes later mentioned Roman Yarmacuk headed the outside party to equalize 2-2.

But the Dutch were able to reward themselves for their strong performance in front of their fans. In the 85th minute, the tireless Denzel Dumfries nodded to make the score 3-2. The reaction of Ukraine goalkeeper Georgy Bochchan was not entirely convincing.

Chances on the treadmill for “Oranje”

Dumfries himself had previously left opportunity after opportunity with captain and originator Georginio Wijnaldum.

5 minutes : Wijnaldum comes into the penalty area for the ball and thinks across Dumfries. Full-back from Eindhoven fails at Buschtschan.

: Wijnaldum comes into the penalty area for the ball and thinks across Dumfries. Full-back from Eindhoven fails at Buschtschan. 8. Min : Shortly thereafter, the duo take the stage in reverse order. Dumfries subtly crosses past the defense, but Wijnaldum shoots too high.

: Shortly thereafter, the duo take the stage in reverse order. Dumfries subtly crosses past the defense, but Wijnaldum shoots too high. 38. Min : Buschtschan deflects Wijnaldum’s conclusion from the edge of the box spectacularly with one hand, and that’s despite limited visibility.

: Buschtschan deflects Wijnaldum’s conclusion from the edge of the box spectacularly with one hand, and that’s despite limited visibility. 40. minOmfries: The ball is completely free from a distance of 5 meters from the goal.

In the 52nd minute, Wijnaldum managed to make it better and hit the ball from the edge of the penalty area into the high corner. He also benefited from an inadequate defense by Buschtschans, who allowed the ball to seep into the middle.

The blow became a can opener. Just 6 minutes later, the indefatigable Dumfries rushed to the left side and caused a stir in the Ukrainian penalty area. The ball fell at the feet of Wout Weghorst who made it 2-0.

So it continues

The Netherlands will play the evening match against victorious Austria on Thursday (9:00 pm). The two losers in Group C, Ukraine and North Macedonia, will exchange before that at six in the evening.



