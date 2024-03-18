Kimmy Repond wants to be in the top 10 at the World Figure Skating Championships in Canada

World Cup in Canada: Basel's Kimi Rebond wants to keep pace with the best in the world again after disappointment at the European Championships The current season has been a constant up-and-down for figure skater Kimmy Ripond due to recurring injuries. After missing out on her second medal at the European Championships, the 17-year-old from Basel wants to excel again at the World Championships in Canada.

A year ago, an eighth-place finish at her first World Championships was a huge success for Kimmy Repond. However, the seventh place at the last European Championship in January (pictured) did not meet the expectations of the Basel young woman. Photo: Imago/Photo Olympic

While Kimi Ripond started the competition season as desired, her Grand Prix debut in France a few weeks later was a clear failure. Despite the short two-week preparation period, she came back from the injury that followed by winning the Swiss Elite Championship title for the first time. However, at the European Championships in January, Lady Basel were already experiencing renewed pain. As in France about three months ago, it became clear that training, which had been cut back several times, had left its mark – Ripond made an unusually high number of technical fouls at the European Championships in Lithuania in January, meaning she missed out. Her second European Championship medal after taking bronze last year.