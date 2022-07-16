Entry requirements not met: Ilkay Gündogan is missing from Manchester City on a trip to the United States

Manchester City left for their preparatory camp in the United States on Saturday without national player Ilkay Gundogan. distance SportsAccording to BUZZER information, the 31-year-old has only been vaccinated once against the coronavirus and therefore does not meet the entry requirements. Gundogan had only received the vaccine once last summer and actually wanted to be vaccinated a second time, but he contracted the virus again, and on the advice of doctors, he had to dispense with the (second) vaccination for the time being. Ads

Gundogan will now prepare for the upcoming Premier League season with the England Under-23 champions. The team travels to a training camp in Croatia. was first the athlete I mentioned about her. Gundogan misses City in the US test games. After the match against Club America of Mexico next Wednesday (local time) in Houston, Pep Guardiola’s team also made a comparison with Bayern Munich.

The duel will take place this coming Saturday (local time) at the legendary Lambeau Stadium for the NFL’s Green Bay Packers. In addition to Gundogan, England internationals Phil Foden and John Stones are also missing from the US tour group Manchester. There was no official information about the reasons. Gundogan was linked to his club only until 2023 and was linked with a changeover after last season. However, there are currently no indications that the midfielder is looking for a new challenge.