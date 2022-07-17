Polish hammer thrower Paul Wajdick has won the world title for the fifth time in a row, and he’s making history. The 33-year-old defeated compatriot Wojciech Nowicki (81.03), who won Olympic gold last year, in the final in Eugene/Oregon on Saturday with a jump of 81.98 metres. The bronze went to Norway’s Evind Henriksen (80.87). Only the exceptional Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt has previously won four consecutive world titles in the 200 meters (from 2009 to 2015 over the 200 meters). German junior Tristan Schwandke was eliminated from the qualifiers on Friday.

Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey takes gold in the first race of the World Championships. The 29-year-old world record holder won the over 10,000m in the annual world record 30:09.94 in a photo-thrilling finish ahead of defending champion Helen Obery of Kenya (30:10.02). The bronze went to her compatriot Margaret Kipcomboy (30:10.07). Only German sprinter Constanze Klosteralfen will compete in Eugene over 5,000 metres. Therefore, no German athlete was initially during 25 laps of the stadium.

steeplechase sprinter Jessa Felicitas Krause just advances to the final

European champion Jessa Felicitas Krause has reached two World Cup finals. On Saturday morning local time, the 29-year-old from Trier finished seventh in second and very fast forward in 9:21.02 – eight milliseconds ahead, that was enough for the final ticket.

The first three of the three qualifiers and the next top six athletes advanced to the final on Wednesday (7.45pm local time / 4.45am CST on Thursday). “I’m really proud of the race, I can’t mobilize at the moment,” Krause said on ZDF.

Leah Meyer’s World Cup preliminaries appearance was amazing. After just 400 metres, the 24-year-old from Cologne got stuck in an obstacle by her nails and fell head-down into the ditch. She came back and finished eighth in 9:30.81 minutes, but she did not qualify for the final. Meyer explained the reason for the violent fall: “I didn’t get close to the obstacle hard enough.” “That was stupid and annoying.”

Open the detail view Leah Meyer gets stuck on the obstacle and falls into the trench. (Photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters)

The fastest was Kenya’s Nora Jiroto, of Kazakhstan, who clocked 9:01:54 in the first race. Krause won bronze in 2015 in Beijing and in 2019 and in Doha at the World Championships. In 2017, she remained at her best without a medal after falling in the final.

Mary Lawrence Jungflich misses the high jump final

Mary Lawrence Youngflesh, third in the European Championships, missed the high jump final of the World Championships. The 31-year-old had his personal best of the season jumping 1.86 meters on Saturday, but he did not make it into the top twelve. Triple jumpers Neele Eckhardt-Noack and Jessie Maduka as well as hurdler Gregor Traber missed entering the next round at the first world championships in the United States with their performance.