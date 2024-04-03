Earthquake in Taiwan: hundreds injured and at least seven dead

– A strong earthquake leaves at least seven dead In the island republic located in East Asia, houses overturned or collapsed. The 7.4-magnitude earthquake is considered the strongest in the region in 25 years.

The strongest earthquake in 25 years occurred on Wednesday night and caused severe damage in Hualien City (April 3, 2024). Photo: Keystone

At least seven people were killed and more than 820 others were injured in the strongest earthquake to hit Taiwan in a quarter century. In addition, 127 people were trapped in tunnels or buildings, the National Fire Department announced on Wednesday afternoon (local time).

According to information, all of those trapped are in the Hualien City area, where the earthquake that occurred this morning (local time) caused severe damage. More than 100 aftershocks were recorded there within eight hours of the earthquake.

The earthquake that struck the East Asian island republic caused severe damage to buildings and infrastructure. The authorities spoke of more than 1,100 accidents of various types.

Here you will find additional external content. If you consent to cookies being set by third-party service providers and that personal data is therefore transferred to third-party service providers, you can allow all cookies and view external content directly. Allow cookies More information

Taiwanese and Japanese authorities issued tsunami warnings following the tremors on Wednesday morning, but they were lifted early in the morning. The Taiwan Meteorological Agency recorded a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on the southeastern coast of the island, near the city of Hualien, at a depth of 15.5 kilometers. The US Seismological Survey (USGS) reported that the magnitude of the earthquake reached 7.4 in the region.

According to local media reports, buildings in Hualien were severely damaged partly due to the violent earthquakes. The pictures showed how a multi-storey house collapsed and became tilted. Eyewitnesses reported that residents of the Taiwanese capital, Taipei, clearly felt the earthquake. Public rail transport has been suspended in many major cities on the island, which has a population of more than 23 million people. High-speed train services have also been halted.

Passengers are informed on screens in Taipei about the effects of the earthquakes (April 3, 2024). Photo: Keystone

In New Taipei, in the north of the country, a warehouse collapsed, injuring three people, several media outlets reported on Wednesday. Damage was also reported from other parts of the country. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and Prime Minister Chen Chien-jen are expected to arrive at the Central Emergency Control Center in New Taipei, which surrounds the capital Taipei, this morning. The Hsinchu City Industrial Park Authority said that TSMC, Taiwan's largest semiconductor manufacturer, has halted production. The company reportedly evacuated workers from production during the earthquake. The company is currently checking the condition of the machines.

Philippines and Japan lift tsunami warnings

Japan and the Philippines lifted tsunami warnings hours after a devastating earthquake struck neighboring Taiwan. Smaller tsunami waves had previously reached the islands of Yonaguni, Ishigaki and Miyako, which belong to the holiday paradise in southern Japan in Okinawa, the meteorological agency announced on Wednesday. It had initially warned of the possibility of a tsunami up to three meters high, but later withdrew that. The magnitude of the earthquake off the coast of Taiwan reached 7.7.

The Philippines also lifted a tsunami warning for several provinces in the morning, several hours later. The National Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) had previously warned of the possibility of high tsunami waves. Coastal residents there and in Japan were urged to seek safety.

Following the tsunami warning, air traffic at Naha Airport in Okinawa, Japan was temporarily suspended. The airport operating company said that passengers were asked to move to the upper floors of the airport building. The airport is located on the coast of the main island of the Gezira Governorate. Residents were repeatedly asked via loudspeakers to move to higher areas. On Yonaguni Island, residents were transferred to a school. The Japanese archipelago is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world.

China provides support to Taiwan

China offered assistance to Taiwan after the violent earthquake caused numerous damages and casualties. Chinese Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman Zhou Fenglian said in Beijing on Wednesday that the Chinese authorities are deeply concerned about the situation. The mainland is monitoring the situation and is ready to provide disaster assistance.

It was not initially clear whether Taiwan would accept China's help. There have always been tensions between the two countries because Beijing considers the island part of China, even though there has been an independent, democratically elected government in power in Taiwan for decades.

Remember the 1999 earthquake

In Japan, the earthquake off Taiwan triggered a warning of a tsunami with a height of three meters on nearby islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southwestern Japan. Residents of the affected islands were called to seek safety.

The last time Taiwan was hit by a 7.3-magnitude earthquake was in September 1999. At that time, more than 2,400 people died. Taiwan is located in an earthquake-prone area on the border of the Eurasian plate and the Philippine Sea plate.

