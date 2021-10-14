‘I’m not a robot’: Ex-adviser Kurtz with an emotional video message

1/6 Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz published, Thursday morning, a touching video.

after Resignation as Chancellor of Austria A new era dawned for Sebastian Kurz (35) on Thursday. As the leader of the parliamentary group of the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP), he holds a seat in the Austrian National Assembly. His era in the center of power is over, at least temporarily.

The former chancellor posted a touching video Thursday morning. Under the heading “Keep on working for Austria,” Kurz says the past few days have been “like riding a rollercoaster.” “Disappointment, resignation, anger – these are all feelings I can understand very well. Because, to be honest, I felt the same for me,” Kurtz says.

Focus on stable government

But it is now about ruling Austria in a stable fashion again. That’s why he took a side step. Allegations that short Behind the new chancellor Alexander Schallenberg (52) To become a shadow advisor, he denies. “But I will do everything in my power to give Alexander Schallenberg and his government team the best possible support,” Kurz says.

So he talks about the leaked SMS, in which he misunderstood the tone and other things The former ÖVP leader is called “The Donkey”.. Kurtz says that not all of the text messages that the media currently handles are coming from him. However, the tone has been partially pilfered. “But just as I don’t walk around in a suit at home, I’m not just a politician, I’m a person. I’m not a robot, but a person with flaws, and yes, unfortunately sometimes with combinations that I wouldn’t use in public,” asserts the former chancellor.

The allegations must be refuted

Sebastian Kurz was forced to resign this week after a home search of close associates. He is suspected of buying public opinion with fake studies. One claim is that it was paid for with taxpayer money.