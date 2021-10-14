World

‘I’m not a robot’: Ex-adviser Kurtz with an emotional video message

October 14, 2021
Esmond Barker

    Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz published, Thursday morning, a touching video.

    In it, he says that he is only a human and not a robot.

    Kurz was forced to resign this week on corruption charges.

    His successor is Alexander Schallenberg.

after Resignation as Chancellor of Austria A new era dawned for Sebastian Kurz (35) on Thursday. As the leader of the parliamentary group of the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP), he holds a seat in the Austrian National Assembly. His era in the center of power is over, at least temporarily.

The former chancellor posted a touching video Thursday morning. Under the heading “Keep on working for Austria,” Kurz says the past few days have been “like riding a rollercoaster.” “Disappointment, resignation, anger – these are all feelings I can understand very well. Because, to be honest, I felt the same for me,” Kurtz says.

