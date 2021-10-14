Incident with Kors’ Twitter account

1/5 When sending a tweet, someone chose the wrong account. Thus, the Twitter account of former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz reported on Thursday his “first trip as a Federal Adviser.”

2/5 In fact, the tweet should have been sent from the account of the new Austrian chancellor, Alexander Schallenberg.



4/5 Kurz had to resign due to corruption allegations.

5/5 New Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg upon his arrival in Brussels.

When sending a tweet, the communications team of the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) had a certain unfortunate incident. Clearly he served the wrong Twitter account. As a result, ex-adviser Sebastian Kurz, 35, on Thursday told his followers about his “first trip as a federal advisor.”

In fact, it is about the current trip of the new chancellor Alexander Schallenberg (52) to Brussels. On Thursday, he is expected to make an inaugural visit to Brussels. When asked about the tweet, a spokeswoman for Schallenberg said: “Wherever people work, mistakes happen.”

Tweet deleted and reposted

After the incident spread on social media, the false tweet was promptly deleted. Immediately after that, the same tweet was posted again with the correct account.

Especially in light of the debate about the so-called shadow advisor Kurtz, the unfortunate incident is causing not only laughs on the internet, but discussions on social media as well. But this again raises the question of who actually takes care of the social media accounts in the Federal Chancellery (BKA) or in the ÖVP. One user asks: “Did someone pick up the wrong cell phone?”

Another: “It shows in a very typical way that the exact same team is still in the works. Schallenberg could have taken his people to the British Bar.”

Former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz: “The past few days have been an emotional rollercoaster ride”( 01:03 )

Supports short Schallenberg