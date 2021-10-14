World

Incident with Kors’ Twitter account

October 14, 2021
Esmond Barker

    When sending a tweet, someone chose the wrong account. Thus, the Twitter account of former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz reported on Thursday his “first trip as a Federal Adviser.”

    In fact, the tweet should have been sent from the account of the new Austrian chancellor, Alexander Schallenberg.

    Kurz had to resign due to corruption allegations.

    New Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg upon his arrival in Brussels.

When sending a tweet, the communications team of the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) had a certain unfortunate incident. Clearly he served the wrong Twitter account. As a result, ex-adviser Sebastian Kurz, 35, on Thursday told his followers about his “first trip as a federal advisor.”

In fact, it is about the current trip of the new chancellor Alexander Schallenberg (52) to Brussels. On Thursday, he is expected to make an inaugural visit to Brussels. When asked about the tweet, a spokeswoman for Schallenberg said: “Wherever people work, mistakes happen.”

