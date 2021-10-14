Havana syndrome cases also at the US Embassy in Colombia

“Of course we are aware of this situation, but I would like to leave it to the US authorities, who are conducting their own investigations because it is about their personnel,” he said on a visit to New York.

Prime Minister Duque wants to leave investigations to Washington

According to the Wall Street Journal, at least five families linked to the embassy in Colombia have shown symptoms of the mysterious illness. The US representation in Bogota is one of the largest in the world. In addition to diplomats and professional staff, many intelligence agents and officials from the DEA are stationed there.

The first cases of “Havana syndrome” surfaced in 2016 among diplomats in the Cuban capital. Dozens of Canadian and American diplomats and their families in Cuba suffer from health problems such as drowsiness, fatigue and headaches, as well as hearing and vision problems. It only came to light a year later, when then-US President Donald Trump expelled most of his diplomats from Havana in response to the events.

Cases in China, Russia, and the United States were added later. In July last year, The New Yorker reported on more than two dozen cases in Vienna. The Wall Street Journal recently reported on issues between American diplomats in Germany.

According to a report from the US National Academy of Sciences, “target energy from radio waves” is the most likely cause of symptoms. According to the US, Russia may be behind this.