World

Havana syndrome cases also at the US Embassy in Colombia

October 14, 2021
Esmond Barker

“Of course we are aware of this situation, but I would like to leave it to the US authorities, who are conducting their own investigations because it is about their personnel,” he said on a visit to New York.

Prime Minister Duque wants to leave investigations to Washington

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *