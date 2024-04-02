April 2, 2024

Due to forest fires in Canada – sporting events in New York fall victim to smoke – Sports

Eileen Curry April 2, 2024 5 min read
Many professional sporting events have been canceled due to poor air quality in New York.

legend:

Thick air in New York

The effects of the wildfire can also be seen at the Yankees baseball stadium.

KEYSTONE/AP/FRANK FRANKLIN II

Affected game cancellations included the New York Yankees' home game against the Chicago White Sox and the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers in Major League Baseball. In addition, the New York Liberty's home game against the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA and the women's soccer game between Gotham FC and the Orlando Pride in New Jersey were canceled.

Poor air quality is caused by forest fires in Canada. The smoke has been moving southward in the past few days, which is why the skies in the New York and Philadelphia area are currently noticeably dark.


