Duchess Meghan: A sparkling appearance amid the racism scandal

Since Sussex ally Omid Scobie, 42, published his new book “Endgame” a few days ago, a racism scandal has rocked the British royal family. But Duchess Meghan, 42, is not affected by all this hustle and bustle. Prince Harry’s wife, 39, looks relaxed and in a good mood at her home in the USA.

Duchess Meghan walks through Santa Barbara smiling

As the footage is available to view the Daily Mail, The former “Suits” actress went public on Monday. December 4, 2023 She is smiling on the streets of the coastal city of Santa Barbara, California, a few miles from Montecito, where Meghan lives in a luxury estate with her husband and their two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2. The Duchess of Sussex appeared in a casual sporty look on this day: she combined a green baseball cap and white New Balance sneakers with black leggings and a black long-sleeved shirt. Her hair is tied into a braid and she protects her eyes from the bright daylight with sunglasses. It’s very likely that Meghan is currently on her way to working out in this outfit. The former actress has a passion for yoga. As the Daily Mail wrote, her lover Prince Harry was seen training in a gym in Santa Barbara at the same time.

A book written by her close friend Omid Scobie is causing a stir

The footage also shows Meghan holding her black cell phone as she walks towards the waiting SUV. The mother-of-two has certainly been keeping up with the latest news from Harry’s native country. The Dutch version of Scooby’s “Endgame” mistakenly revealed the names of so-called “racist royals” who should have been kept secret and who were supposed to expose people who made comments about baby Archie’s skin color. King Charles, 75, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 41, are said to be the ones who were concerned about Archie’s skin tone before he was born. The author denies all accusations and maintains his innocence. He didn’t publish any names; there must be a translation error, Scobie says.

Whoever is telling the truth, Duchess Meghan has not been affected by all the uproar the UK has seen over her alleged boyfriend Omid Scobie’s book. She prefers to enjoy the California sun. It was recently said that she no longer wants to have anything to do with the royal family and would rather focus on her career in Hollywood again.

