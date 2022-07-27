Driver grades GP Canada 2022: Grade 10 for Verstappen

Max Verstappen was the second fastest driver on the field on Sunday. Yet he won. These are the victories that mark true world champions. Carlos Sainz lost the 10th grader on Saturday, to Fernando Alonso on Sunday.

So far, it’s mostly been like this: on Saturday, Ferrari was the fastest car on the field, and on Sunday it was Red Bull, but this time it was in reverse. On average, Carlos Sainz was three tenths faster than Max Verstappen. But the Spaniard would have needed twice that to get past it. Or Max Verstappen who makes mistakes. But that’s exactly what the world champion avoided. He wins the second fastest car count twice. So, top marks.





Carlos Sainz completed his best race of the season. He wasn’t too close to his first win. In numbers 0.993 seconds. The only drawback was the Q3. On the decisive lap, Sainz wasted half a second due to a mistake in the corner end. He would probably have won the race in the first corner from second place on the grid. Then it was hard for Verstappen.





xpb Fernando Alonso fell too far in Sunday’s race.

So Alonso lost the top class

Saturday’s star was Fernando Alonso. Ten years later, the veteran once again put his car in the front row of the grid. The second place was not accidental. Alonso was fast all weekend. He even led the third training session in the rain. He finished second in Q1, Q2 and Q3. “The driver played a big role there,” Albin admitted. Esteban Ocon was 1.4 seconds slower.





In the race, the unfortunate pit timing and an engine problem set off Alonso’s breakout. Despite that, he was still able to keep up with the pace of the chase. But on the penultimate lap he went a little far. He changed lanes four times in a duel with Valtteri Bottas on a long straight line. Three times too many. That was a five-second penalty. Alonso lost four points and the first mark.





Although Mick Schumacher was not finished yet, he was still able to check the Canadian Grand Prix as a partial success. Sixth place on the grid in the rain was a real exclamation point. And in the race, the German was on the points when the Devil hit the Flaw again. MGU-K has given up on stealth. For overall performance there is a score of 8.

xpb Mick Schumacher has shown that he has improved dramatically in Canada.

GP Canada Driver Reviews

Below is a brief overview of the drivers’ ratings for the Grand Prix in Montreal. As always, you can find detailed individual reviews of all 20 drivers in the gallery.



