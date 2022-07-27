Formula 1 qualifiers in Canada: Mick Schumacher puts an exclamation point! – MOTORSPORT AND FORMULA ONE

06/19/2022 – 08:06 AM



to Tom Colmar (currently in Montreal)

In the rain of Canada blossomed!

Mick Schumacher, 23, drove a really strong qualifying session in Canada and felt at home in the constant rain in Montreal.

The German secured a record place at the start and lifted Haas to sixth place.

So far he hadn’t even surpassed the tenth place on the grid. Thus, Shumi’s son has the most important requirements for getting the first tournament points.

Sebastian Vettel (34) had a bad back: Having put in good times in training and coping well with difficult conditions with constant rain, conditions in qualifying looked very different from him. At Aston Martin, he took only 16th place.

Vettel to Sport Build: “It’s very disappointing. We’ve done really well in training for these aerial engagements.”

Heppenheimer continues: “If you think about how bad the car feels on the track, it’s no wonder we were so slow.”

Max Verstappen (24) is ahead of Fernando Alonso (40).