Ice-cold and wonderfully refreshing thanks to grapefruit and rosemary: the drink of 2023 is called Déjà Vu and awakens longing for the long, warm summer evenings.

Summer time is cocktail time! And what’s better than relaxing on a sunny day with a refreshing drink? Exactly – almost nothing. Anyone looking for a change from the previous Lillet Wildberry, Hugo, Limoncello Spritz, or trend drink Aperol Paloma For a long time, he might be happy about a sour refreshment made with refreshing water, grapefruit, and rosemary. Appetizing name: deja vu. The drink not only perfectly quenches thirst, but also awakens a feeling of nostalgia and memories of the mild summer days of the past. amazing!

Copper colored drink deja vu It is a classic aperitif based on French wine wine, refined with the spices of Europe and the Far East. What exactly it contains is of course top secret, but you can clearly taste the refreshing citrus notes and light spice of ginger.

The Déjà Vu aperitif has the deep yellow color of sunset and awakens longing for balmy summer evenings. © Simply Tasty

You need these ingredients for a portion of nostalgia in a glass called Déjà Vu:

50 ml Deja vu oriental appetizers

100 ml tonic water

1 grapefruit slice

1 sprig of rosemary

ice Cube

to prepare: deja vu Pour into a wine glass with tonic water. Fill with ice cubes and garnish with a grapefruit slice and a sprig of rosemary. Cheers!

For the standard recipe for a Déjà Vu aperitif, you need Déjà Vu, tonic water, and ice cubes. © Simply Tasty

Recipe ideas with Déjà Vu: versatile and always delicious

becomes classic Deja vu oriental like An aperitif with white wine or tonic water served over ice. But there are also other tasty combinations, such as:

Fruity and sweet out Deja vu Wild Berry With lemon juice and cranberry

With lemon juice and cranberry shine like Deja vu spritz With prosecco

With prosecco Iced ice cold mixed with iced grapefruit juice Slush deja vu

Refreshing and spicy thanks to ginger beer and some lemon juice in it Deja vu root spice

Sandra is a big fan of the Italian appetizer Aperol Spritz and also knows which ones, for example Five European cities where the drink is cheaper he. there deja vu Often mentioned in the same breath as the Aperol Spitz, whether because of the color or the similar citrus note, the question arises: is it deja vu The end of Aperol’s undisputed tyranny? This is the editor’s personal opinion: