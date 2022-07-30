Dirty old school Hell Pie platform gets a new Accolades surreal trailer

Headup and Sluggerfly today released a surreal new Accolades trailer for Hell Pie, an old-school 3D platform game with bad taste. The new trailer is accompanied by a heavy metal soundtrack to thrill the senses. Hell Pie is now available on PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC at € / $ 24.99 | A Nintendo Switch version is available for £19.99 soon. This old school inspired 3D platformer takes bad taste to the next level in an adventure filled with exotic environments, obnoxious characters and fun claw-based platforms.

In Hell Pie, you play Nate, the “demon of bad taste.” Your task is to collect the disgusting ingredients for the infamous Devil’s Birthday Cake. Go on an adventure to the other world and do whatever it takes to get the ingredients on time or you’ll lose the hell!

“We are very proud of this ‘late scrap’ we made,” says Christian Batura, CEO of Sluggerfly. “In your face, you are boring and murderous!”

