Digital health: This is how Germans use their smartphones

Do we really spend so much time on our cell phones? A current study conducted by the Bitkom Digital Association provides information about our average usage behavior.

The smartphone has become an integral part of the daily life of many people in Germany. according to Survey conducted by Bitkom Digital Association Average usage time is about 150 minutes per day. What the representative study says about our smartphone use behaviour.

The younger generation, especially those between the ages of 16 and 29, spend the most time on their smartphones, with an average of 182 minutes per day. For people between the ages of 30 and 49, it is 158 minutes per day. The 50-64 age group uses their smartphones an average of 148 minutes per day, while people over 65 still spend 96 minutes per day on their devices.

Most people can no longer imagine life without their smartphones

doctor. Sebastian Klos, Head of Consumer Technology at Bitkom, emphasizes the importance of the smartphone in everyday life: it is not only used for information and entertainment, but it is also an important means of communication that connects people with friends and family and provides support in many areas. Situations.

However, the use of smartphones is not just limited to making phone calls. Although an average of 29 minutes a day is spent on voice calls, there are also differences between age groups. The youngest users, between the ages of 16 and 29, spend the most time on the phone, with an average of 36 minutes. Those aged 30 to 49 followed with 31 minutes, people aged 50 to 64 used 27 minutes, and seniors aged 65 and over used their smartphones to make phone calls an average of 17 minutes per day.

In addition, the study shows the central role that smartphones play in the social structure. More than half of those surveyed (55%) said they had lost many friends without their smartphones. And: A large majority of 83 percent can no longer imagine life without this technical assistance.

Self-test: How much time do I spend on my smartphone?

Modern smartphones offer convenient functionality to monitor your screen time and control it if necessary. Since the release of Android 9 Pie, Google has allowed users to track their daily smartphone usage. Apple also created this option by introducing “Screen Time” on iOS devices. To use this function on an Android device, you must first check if the device is running Android 9 or later.

This function can then be activated in Settings, although the exact name varies depending on the smartphone manufacturer. For example, at Google it is called “Digital Wellbeing”, at Samsung “Digital Wellbeing”, and at Huawei “Digital Balance”. This feature provides a detailed overview of when individual apps are used, and also shows how often the device is unlocked. (elm/spot)

