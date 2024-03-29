March 29, 2024

Apple's new iPad Pro will likely launch in May, with production ramping up overseas, Bloomberg News reports – March 28, 2024 at 8:09 PM EDT

Gilbert Cox March 29, 2024 1 min read

Apple's overseas suppliers have increased production of new iPad models and plan to launch them in early May, Bloomberg News reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report continued that Apple originally planned to launch the new iPads in late March or early April, but the company is still finalizing the software for the devices.

The report says the new iPad Pro models will feature Apple's latest M3 chip and will come with redesigned versions of the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

This update will be Apple's first major overhaul of this band since 2018.

According to the report, the iPad Air will get a new processor and a 12.9 screen.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The iPhone maker announced on Tuesday that it will hold its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 10 to 14. It has been reported that he is in talks about a partnership in the field of artificial intelligence and could reveal important changes in the iOS operating system.

See also  A quest for "Full Sleeping Cap" with all quests and rewards

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Digital health: This is how Germans use their smartphones

March 28, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

A new image of a black hole in our Milky Way galaxy shows magnetic fields

March 28, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

“Mario vs. Donkey Kong”: Reviving the old rivalry – Netzault

March 28, 2024 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

2 min read

Your most successful tips and tricks

March 29, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

4-2 win in “The Belle” – Freiburg keeps Logano in trouble and reaches the semi-finals – Sports

March 29, 2024 Eileen Curry
1 min read

Apple's new iPad Pro will likely launch in May, with production ramping up overseas, Bloomberg News reports – March 28, 2024 at 8:09 PM EDT

March 29, 2024 Gilbert Cox
3 min read

The next Yamaha off-road test day is April 6 in Nursch

March 29, 2024 Jordan Lambert