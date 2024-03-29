Apple's new iPad Pro will likely launch in May, with production ramping up overseas, Bloomberg News reports – March 28, 2024 at 8:09 PM EDT

Apple's overseas suppliers have increased production of new iPad models and plan to launch them in early May, Bloomberg News reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report continued that Apple originally planned to launch the new iPads in late March or early April, but the company is still finalizing the software for the devices.

The report says the new iPad Pro models will feature Apple's latest M3 chip and will come with redesigned versions of the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

This update will be Apple's first major overhaul of this band since 2018.

According to the report, the iPad Air will get a new processor and a 12.9 screen.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The iPhone maker announced on Tuesday that it will hold its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 10 to 14. It has been reported that he is in talks about a partnership in the field of artificial intelligence and could reveal important changes in the iOS operating system.