The First Dragon's Dogma 2 update is here and addresses frame rate issues



DD2 received its first major update.

The sequel to Capcom's role-playing game Dragon's Dogma 2 is off to a successful start. Critics and players alike are enthusiastic about the game. However, some shortcomings still spoil the fun of the game. This primarily includes the fluctuating image repetition rate (frame rate, or FPS). the First big patch, now here, addresses this problem and others. At least for part of society.

When will the patch be available? From March 29, 2024

What platforms does it apply to? PS5 and PC (Steam)

What is the patch size?

When will the update come to Xbox? Capcom wants to deliver the update for Xbox Series

All patch notes

Added option to start a new game if save data already exists.

The number of Art of Metamorphosis items available from Farming Guilds in-game has been changed to 99.

A quest that allows players to purchase their own residence (where they can store and rest) is now available earlier in the game.

Various text display problems.

Various bug fixes.

PlayStation 5

Added option* to toggle motion blur on and off in options.

Added an option* to turn ray tracing on and off in the options.

– Added the option to set the frame rate to a maximum of 30 fps in the options.

steam

Improved quality when DLSS SUPER RESOLUTION is enabled.

Fixed an issue with displaying forms under certain settings.

*These options will not significantly affect frame rate. Frame rate improvements are planned for future updates.

