Diamond League in Florence – Kambundji confirms good form – Ingebrigtsen with European record – Sports

Swiss highlights

Mujinga Kambundji showed the best performance from the Swiss quintet. The third-place World Cup runner ran over 200 meters on a half-track in an overhead field with a time of 22.60 seconds to finish third. After an already convincing start to the season, Kambundji went better in Tuscany. Only world champion Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) with a score of 22.06 and Marie-Josée Ta Lou (CIV) was faster with a score of 22.58.

After being injured, Sarah Acho is still far from the top level. Vudua couldn’t keep up with Kambundji and Co. He crossed the finish line after 24.43 seconds.

He persuaded Ricky Petrociani at his Diamond League premiere in 46.24 seconds. The Swiss 400m runner finished fifth, making the Olympic participation open thanks to the highlights. The 20-year-old only found out on Wednesday that he had been allowed to start in Florence.

Angelica Moser’s pole winch performed well with 4.56 metres. The Zurich woman failed three times at a height of 4.66 m. The European indoor champion had slowed down due to a muscle injury in pre-season.

Loc Gasch failed three times at the 2.24m mark early on, having previously jumped 2.20m at the second attempt. Jash secured the starting position with the Swiss record, which he raised to 2.33m a month ago.

On the road

In the 5,000m race, European champion Jacob Ingbrigtsen made headlines. The exceptional 20-year-old talent won with a time of 12:48.45 minutes and broke the 21-year-old’s European record. The Norwegian stayed more than a second short of the previous record of Belgian Mohamed Merhit (12:49.71). On the “Everlasting” list of the best, he is the 20th best non-African-born runner.

A week before the US Trials, the stage was also European property for the 400m hurdles. Young Dutchwoman Vimke Paul also won with a time of 53.44 seconds. The 21-year-old is the training partner of Lea Sprunger, who is not yet fit to compete.

Other highlights

Hurdlers Jasmine Camacho-Quinn recorded the meeting over 100 meters by a hundredth of a second to 12.38 seconds.

Omar MacLeod (Jam) equaled the fastest time in the Diamond League with a time of 13.01 seconds in the 110m hurdles in Florence.