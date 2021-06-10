Carapaz with double punch | Sports indoors / outdoors

Swiss Tour 84 – Richard Karapaz made a double in Leukerbad: with his stage win, the Ecuadorean also won the leader’s jersey in the 84th Swiss Tour.

The first mountain stage of the Swiss National Tour comes to the expected knockout at the top of the overall standings. Richard Carabaz won today’s victory after 175.2 km in the Leukerbad-Palais resort.

28-year-old Ecuadorean defeated Dane Jacob Vogelsang in a sprint on the mountain. Michael Woods of Canada came third after 39 seconds.

The best Swiss Badilatti

The Swiss were unable to rank themselves in the top ten in Leukerbad. Matteo Badelati of Graubünden came in 14th, more than four minutes behind.

Carapaz is now in the lead in the general classification, which has taken on much more form. The captain of the Ineos team is 26 seconds ahead of Fuglsang.

Punished Alaphilippe

Only third-placed German Maximilian Schachmann (0:38 back) and Julian Alaphilippe (0:53 back) are less than a minute behind.

The French world champion received a 20-second penalty on Thursday for illegal food – delivered from bidoons in the last 10 kilometres.

Former leader Matthew van der Poel crossed the finish line 20 minutes late. The Dutchman, who triumphed in Lachin and Pavavnau, wore the leader’s shirt for two days.

About Gotthard and Luckmann

The sixth stage begins in Andermatt and ends 130 km later in Sedron. The main obstacles on the third to last day of the tour are the Gotthard Pass at the beginning and the Lukmanier Pass at the end.