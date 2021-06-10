sport

David Deggin on a million holes in Basel

June 10, 2021
Eileen Curry
  • Moving forward as Bayern's new strongman: David Degen (p.).

    Stefan Bohrer

    1/8

    Moving forward as Bayern’s new strongman: David Degen (p.).

  • No longer standing in front of closed doors at FCB: David Degen.

    Stefan Bohrer

    2/8

    No longer standing in front of closed doors at FCB: David Degen.

  • Is Cabral (left) going abroad for a million dollars?

    Fresh Fox

    3/8

    Is Cabral (left) going abroad for a million dollars?

  • .... and Tim Klose are the first victims of the Eppie era. You have to leave the club.

    Sven Thoman

    7/8

    …. and Tim Klose are the first victims of the Eppie era. You have to leave the club.

  • Danny Bushey (left) will become the new CEO of FCB.

    Stefan Bohrer

    8/8

    Danny Bushey (left) will become the new CEO of FCB.

It’s been four weeks since David Degen, 38, was allowed to call himself the owner of FCB. Now the new strongman has given an interview to the Basler Zeitung. And break up the shock amount. 28 million! This is how great the structural deficit is. “The last time I was very generous with money. FCB is nowhere near as good as many think.” In order to reduce the structural deficit, Basel residents need income from player transfers, and qualification for the group stage of the Conference League would also be important. To that, there are A-fonds-perdu contributions and – basic – season tickets.” Our goal is to sell 20,000 subscriptions, and that will be extremely important to us. And a sign of departure. If we lose another 10 or 15 percent, the tree will really burn,” Deggin paints a terrifying scenario.

No new head of sports

Posted: 10/06/2021, 58 minutes ago

Last update: June 10, 2021, 51 minutes ago

READ  Federal minister rejects idea of ​​arms deliveries to Ukraine News, Sports and Jobs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *