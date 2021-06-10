David Deggin on a million holes in Basel

It’s been four weeks since David Degen, 38, was allowed to call himself the owner of FCB. Now the new strongman has given an interview to the Basler Zeitung. And break up the shock amount. 28 million! This is how great the structural deficit is. “The last time I was very generous with money. FCB is nowhere near as good as many think.” In order to reduce the structural deficit, Basel residents need income from player transfers, and qualification for the group stage of the Conference League would also be important. To that, there are A-fonds-perdu contributions and – basic – season tickets.” Our goal is to sell 20,000 subscriptions, and that will be extremely important to us. And a sign of departure. If we lose another 10 or 15 percent, the tree will really burn,” Deggin paints a terrifying scenario.
No new head of sports
Danny Pucci is one of the people who is supposed to help drive out these idiots. The former CEO of Radio Energy will be responsible for the office in the future. Or I put it with Degen: ‘It would be my wish. But it’s still a matter of debate.”
On the other hand, there will be no new chief of the sport, according to Deggin. “We have formed a technical committee. Christian Gross, Rudy Zbenden, and Philip Kaufman and I sat down. There is so much competence and experience that we have come to the conclusion that no real sports director has his own ideas.”
Double the million dollar sum for Cabral?
Deggin said it was the turn to sign new players. Who are the missing players from the team? “suite. central defender. left back. Backup Sylvain Widmer. Dynamic center player. And a central attacker if Cabral leaves.”
It is very likely that the Brazilian will leave the club with a bid in the double-digit million mark. After all, Deggin & Company has to fill a million holes. (red)
