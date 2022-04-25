Diablo Immortal: Release on June 2, 2022

In a live Diablo Immortal broadcast, Game Director White Cheng and Senior Director of Community Development Adam Fletcher announced the launch of Diablo Immortal on June 2, 2022 – but also via cross-play! You can play Diablo Immortal on PC!

Diablo Immortal is coming, the mobile game that tells stories from the time between Diablo 2 and Diablo 3 celebrates its launch in Summer 2022. The Immortal Diablo launches on June 2, 2022 – not only for phones and mobile devices, but also for PC. In doing so, the game may succeed in separating itself from the much-criticized mobile meme. Diablo Immortal will be released with the functionality of cross-play between mobile and PC, so you can play with any friend, regardless of which platform you play on. Of course, you can also reach the same result via cross-save, regardless of whether you’re in the mood for PC or smartphone.

New story, six characters, console support

As mentioned earlier, Diablo Immortal tells all-new stories from the Sanctuary that you can experience with six character classes, namely barbarian, crusader, demon hunter, monk, necromancer and wizard. You explore eight different regions and the city of Westmarch, encountering famous characters such as Deckard Caid, but also completely new assistants and opponents.

You can play on your own in Diablo Immortal, or join battle teams of up to eight players to take on exciting challenges like the Helliquary raid bosses. You can also form green clans with up to 150 members. If you are interested in trying Diablo Immortal, you can Pre-register now for release And take advantage of the wonderful goodies.