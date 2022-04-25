Announcing a new part of the adventure

While we still happily make our way through Tiny Tina’s wonderland, That just got a big patchlooking forward to the version Borderlands movie starring Kevin Hart Looking ahead, the Borderlands project was announced live. As the official Borderlands Twitter account has revealed that Gearbox and 2K Games are working on a new version of Tales from the Borderlands – the point and click branch of the shooter series:

New Tales from Borderlands – Not from Telltale?

This teaser is not about Telltale Games, the developer studio behind Tales from the Borderlands. However, given that this has since been shut down and rebuilt – mainly as a publisher – it’s not surprising. But who exactly is responsible for the development of the second season of Tales from the Borderlands, we will likely find out only in the summer of 2022, when there will be more information and a big announcement.

Whether we’re in the ‘All New Tales of Borderlands’ (Buy now €40.08 )“The famous characters from Season 1 – such as former Hyperion Rhys and crook Fiona – have yet to be announced. Rhys has certainly been an important figure as the new CEO of Atlas in Borderlands 3, as has his friend Vaughn, who also appeared in Tales has been there – so the officials at Gearbox didn’t have enough of this colorful band. It’s still exciting anyway, because a new part of the same quality will definitely be a great addition to the Borderlands universe, according to Borderlands fan Matzi The game even contributed to our editorial team’s taste for music!