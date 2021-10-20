DGAP-PVR: MorphoSys AG: Release in accordance with Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with a view to distribution across Europe

DGAP Voting Rights Notice: MorphoSys AG
MorphoSys AG: Release pursuant to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with a view to distribution across Europe
20.10.2021 / 16:00
1. Information about the source
|Noun:
|MorphoSys AG
|Street House No.:
|Similwester. 7
|plz:
|82152
|Location:
|Planej
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900493806K77LRE72
2. Reason for notification
|Acquisition or sale of shares with voting rights
|X
|Buying or selling tools
|Change in the total number of voting rights
|Another reason:
3. Information about the notifier
|Legal Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, USA
4. Names of shareholders
With 3% or more voting rights, if not assigned 3.
5. Contact start date:
6. Total voting rights
|Share of voting rights
(Summe 7.a.)
|Share tools
(Total 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)
|total stock
(Summary 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights according to Section 41 WpHG
|new
|0.42%
|4.53%
|4.95%
|34231943
|the last message
|0.12%
|4.96%
|5.08%
|/
7. Voting rights details
a. Voting Rights (Sections 33, 34 WpHG)
|Beam
|at all
|in a %
|directly
(§ 33 WpHG)
|added
(§ 34 WpHG)
|directly
(§ 33 WpHG)
|added
(§ 34 WpHG)
|DE0006632003
|143992
|0.00%
|0.42%
|US6177602025
|8
|0.00%
|0.00002%
|Total
|144,000
|0.42%
B 1. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 1 watt
|instrument art
|Maturity/Expiry
|Exercise period/duration
|Absolute voting rights
|voting rights in%
|Re-transfer claim
|open minded
|25031
|0.07%
|right of use
|191283
|0.56%
|foldable belts
|16.10.2025
|160713
|0.47%
|Total
|377027
|1,10%
B 2. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 2 W
|instrument art
|Maturity/Expiry
|Exercise period/duration
|cash settlement or physical settlement
|Absolute voting rights
|voting rights in%
|swap, barter
|13.10.2031
|tape
|762292
|2,23%
|summons
|31.12.2030
|tape
|132911
|0.39%
|put a note
|31.12.2030
|tape
|179073
|0.52%
|put a choice
|16.12.2022
|physically
|100,000
|0.29%
|Total
|1174277
|3,43%
8. Notifier information
|The notifying party (3.) is neither controlled nor controlled by notifying other companies that own the issuer’s voting rights (1.) or to which the issuer’s voting rights are attributed.
|X
|A whole series of subsidiaries, starting with the ultimate controlling person or the ultimate controlling company:
|comp
|Voting rights in % if 3% or higher
|Tools in % if 5% or higher
|Total in % if 5% or higher
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|GSAM Holdings LLC
|%
|%
|%
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management, LP
|%
|%
|%
|–
|%
|%
|%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|Goldman Sachs Bank USA
|%
|%
|%
|Goldman Sachs Europe SE
|%
|%
|%
|–
|%
|%
|%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|Goldman, Sachs & Co.. Wertpapier GmbH
|%
|%
|%
|–
|%
|%
|%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|Folio Financial, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|Folio Investments Co.
|%
|%
|%
|–
|%
|%
|%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|Goldman Sachs & Company LLC
|%
|%
|%
|–
|%
|%
|%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|Goldman Sachs (UK) LLC
|%
|%
|%
|Goldman Sachs UK Limited
|%
|%
|%
|Goldman Sachs International
|%
|%
|%
9. In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to Article 34 (3) WpHG
(Possible only if assigned according to Section 34 (1) Sentence 1 No. 6 WpHG)
General meeting date:
Total (sixth) voting rights after the general assembly meeting:
|Share of voting rights
|Share tools
|total stock
|%
|%
|%
10- Other information:
date
