Top News

DGAP-PVR: MorphoSys AG: Release in accordance with Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with a view to distribution across Europe

October 20, 2021
Jordan Lambert

DGAP Voting Rights Notice: MorphoSys AG

MorphoSys AG: Release pursuant to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with a view to distribution across Europe

20.10.2021 / 16:00
Publication of the Voting Rights Declaration sent by DGAP – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is responsible for the content of the advertisement.

Notification of voting rights

1. Information about the source

Noun: MorphoSys AG
Street House No.: Similwester. 7
plz: 82152
Location: Planej
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900493806K77LRE72

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition or sale of shares with voting rights
X Buying or selling tools
Change in the total number of voting rights
Another reason:

3. Information about the notifier

Legal Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, USA

4. Names of shareholders

With 3% or more voting rights, if not assigned 3.

5. Contact start date:

6. Total voting rights

Share of voting rights
(Summe 7.a.)		 Share tools
(Total 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)		 total stock
(Summary 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights according to Section 41 WpHG
new 0.42% 4.53% 4.95% 34231943
the last message 0.12% 4.96% 5.08% /

7. Voting rights details

a. Voting Rights (Sections 33, 34 WpHG)

Beam at all in a %
directly
(§ 33 WpHG)		 added
(§ 34 WpHG)		 directly
(§ 33 WpHG)		 added
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0006632003 143992 0.00% 0.42%
US6177602025 8 0.00% 0.00002%
Total 144,000 0.42%

B 1. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 1 watt

instrument art Maturity/Expiry Exercise period/duration Absolute voting rights voting rights in%
Re-transfer claim open minded 25031 0.07%
right of use 191283 0.56%
foldable belts 16.10.2025 160713 0.47%
Total 377027 1,10%

B 2. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 2 W

instrument art Maturity/Expiry Exercise period/duration cash settlement or physical settlement Absolute voting rights voting rights in%
swap, barter 13.10.2031 tape 762292 2,23%
summons 31.12.2030 tape 132911 0.39%
put a note 31.12.2030 tape 179073 0.52%
put a choice 16.12.2022 physically 100,000 0.29%
Total 1174277 3,43%

8. Notifier information

The notifying party (3.) is neither controlled nor controlled by notifying other companies that own the issuer’s voting rights (1.) or to which the issuer’s voting rights are attributed.
X A whole series of subsidiaries, starting with the ultimate controlling person or the ultimate controlling company:

comp Voting rights in % if 3% or higher Tools in % if 5% or higher Total in % if 5% or higher
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, LP % % %
% % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Europe SE % % %
% % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co.. Wertpapier GmbH % % %
% % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments Co. % % %
% % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Company LLC % % %
% % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to Article 34 (3) WpHG

(Possible only if assigned according to Section 34 (1) Sentence 1 No. 6 WpHG)

General meeting date:
Total (sixth) voting rights after the general assembly meeting:

Share of voting rights Share tools total stock
% % %

10- Other information:

date

10/20/2021 DGAP distribution services include regulatory reports, corporate/financial news, and press releases.
Media archive at http://www.dgap.de

See also  Afghanistan. Germany plans to withdraw its forces by July 4

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *