Portugal is included in the “Top 25” list of the most powerful national brands in the world

Portugal is listed in the “Top 25” national brands, according to the reportBrand Finance Nation Brands 2021Portugal now ranks 25th, up five places from last year.

Portugal scored 70.6 out of 100 in the Brand Strength Index, an increase of 3.7 compared to the 2020 report by consultancy Brand Finance. The country is ahead of its neighbor Spain, which ranks 34th (66.2 points), nine times lower than the previous year.

The podium leads Switzerland with 83.3 points. According to the report, Switzerland’s benchmark score remained stable while neighboring countries were affected. This is what happened to Germany, which lost first place and fell to fifth place with 82.6 points.

The “top ten” in terms of brand strength include Switzerland, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Singapore, Australia, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and New Zealand.

On the other hand, Great Britain, the United States, Japan and France left the “top ten”. The United Kingdom fell from second to fourteenth, France from ninth to sixteenth, the United States from fourth to seventeenth, and Japan from seventh to fifteenth. The report notes that all of these countries are affected by the perception of their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Brand Finance Nation” report determines the relative strength of national brands, evaluates the investments made, brand value and performance and uses the results of the Global Soft Power Index, which is based on surveys of 75,000 people in more than 100 countries.

With tourism-based economies hit hard, the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for economies to diversify. State support for the development of the tourism sector. Startups In Portugal, this is a true testament to their commitment to this diversification, and since the pandemic is also accelerating digital transformation, it has proven to be a wise decision,” David Haye, Head of Brand Finance commented in a statement.

Portugal is the 39th most valuable national brand

The Portuguese brand has also improved its value proposition. After a 16% increase to $230 billion [198,3 mil milhões de euros] Another 15 billion dollars [12,9 mil milhões de euros] In line with its pre-Covid forecast – Portugal has listed itself in the 40 most valuable national brands, it has increased by four places from 43 in 2020 to 39 this year, says Brand Finance.

If the UK, US, Japan and France fall off the top ten in “strength”, the same has not happened with value. The United States still ranks first, Japan third, the United Kingdom fifth, and France sixth.

The “top ten” of the most valuable national brands include China, Germany, India, Canada, Italy and South Korea.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, there are already signs of recovery. “The world’s 100 most valuable national brands experienced a 7% increase in their brand value compared to 2020,” the report said. However, the value is still 7% lower than the 2019 level.