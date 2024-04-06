Deficiency in vegetarians: These nutrients may be missing

How vegans can best prevent deficiency

A balanced diet is essential to prevent potential nutrient deficiencies. Therefore, you should pay attention to the following tips:

Various protein sources

Make sure to include various plant-based protein sources in your diet, e.g Legumes (beans, lentils, chickpeas), tofu, tempeh, quinoa, nuts and seeds.

Iron-rich foods

Plant sources of iron for example Green leafy vegetables (spinach, kale), legumes, whole grains, nuts and seeds.

Vitamin B12 supplements

Vitamin B12 is found primarily in animal products and may be difficult to obtain from a purely plant-based diet. Therefore it is recommended Vitamin B12 supplements To eat fortified foods or such Plant-based milk alternatives or breakfast cereals Consume.

Omega-3 fatty acids

Plant-based omega-3 fatty acids are found in foods such as Flax seeds, chia seeds, walnuts and algae oils. You can too Algae oil supplements To make sure you get enough omega-3 fatty acids.