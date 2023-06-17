Darts World Cup Friday evening schedule: Germany, Belgium and defending champions Australia to advance to round of 16

The last 12 group matches of the World Cup of Darts are scheduled for Friday evening. England, Wales, Netherlands and Scotland will find out later tonight who will progress to the knockout stages.

The evening will begin with a meeting between Belgium and China. Over the years, Dimitri van den Berg and Kim Huybrechts have formed a well-established team in the national competition, but the two have had personal problems with each other. This led to the two Belgian players ignoring each other in the opening match against Finland. The game was still won 4-0. On Friday morning, the two players met for a nice chat, after which the hatchets were buried, at least for now. Against China, they need just one game to qualify for the second round.

Czech Republic-Philippines, Italy-Sweden and Poland-Lithuania duels are the most exciting. These games are all or nothing, with the winner advancing to the round of 16. After that, Latvia could progress to the round of 16 with a win against weak Bahrain. The same goes for South Africa against Iceland.

The Irish and Croatians go head-to-head to decide who can qualify for the round of 16. France then need two games against a weak Ukraine to advance. Canada will next face Hungary in Group H.

Hosts Germany can win against Japan. The two Germans already proved they have what it takes on Thursday when Gabriel Clemens and Martin Schindler put up a good match. With this form, Germany can easily make it to the round of 16.

Defending champions Australia take on Gibraltar, while the evening session concludes with a friendly between Denmark and USA.

How is prize money distributed in the World Cup of Darts?

The pair have a prize pool of £450,000. This event has more prize money than last year. The prize money distributed has been increased by a total of £100,000.

The 36 nations in the group stage will receive at least £2,000 per player, while players from the top four nations will each receive at least £9,000. That amount rises to £40,000 per player if they win the World Cup of Darts.

World Cup of Darts 2023 Schedule

Friday 16 June

Evening Session (7:00 PM onwards)

Belgium – China (A)

Czech Republic – Philippines (I)

Italy – Sweden (L)

Poland – Lithuania (G)

Latvia – Bahrain (K)

South Africa v Iceland (J)

Ireland v Croatia (E)

France v Ukraine (T)

Canada – Hungary (H)

Germany – Japan (B)

Australia-Gibraltar (C)

Denmark – USA (W)

