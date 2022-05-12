Cycling – Kämna continues to wear the mountain jersey in the Giro – Démare wins – Sports

Scalia (dpa) – French professional cyclist Arnaud Demarie celebrated his second stage victory in the Giro d’Italia 105.

A day after his success in Messina, the 30-year-old from the Groupama-FDJ once again triumphed in the group race, and after completing the photo, 27-year-old Australian Caleb Ewan (Loto Soudal) relegated to second place in millimeter decision . Third place in the 192km sixth stage from Palme to Scalia was four-time world champion Mark Cavendish (Great Britain / Quick Step). And the best German player was Phil Bauhaus from the Bahrain Victorious team, in sixth place.

Leonard Kamna of German team Bora Hansgrohe finished the peloton and easily defended his mountain jersey and second place overall. Spain’s Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek Segafredo) continues to wear the pink jersey that holds first place overall. He is 38 seconds ahead of Kamna, who won Tuesday’s hilltop on Mount Etna.

After the mass arrival during the day, the runners returned again, except for a mountain of the fourth category, there were no difficulties to overcome 192 kilometers. The 33-year-old Italian Diego Rosa of the Eolo-Kometa team had taken the skeletal lead after 167 kilometres, his lead sometimes being more than three minutes. But with 28.5 kilometers to go, he was pushed off the field. In the group race, Demar once again had the best legs, although the decision was very close.

Friday’s seventh stage leads from Diamante to Potenza at a distance of more than 196 kilometers, and an altitude of at least 4730 meters must be overcome. The Giro ends on May 29 in Verona.

