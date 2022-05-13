Now his lawyer attacks his wife Lily!

After the trial of prisoner Boris Becker, the still-wife Lily played the role of the family’s spokeswoman. But it wasn’t, according to Baker’s attorney.
- Jailed tennis star Boris Becker has distanced himself from his wife, Lily.
- According to Bakers’ attorney, she introduced herself as the family’s spokeswoman.
Now Boris Becker’s (54) lawyers are opening their doors Still Lily Baker’s wife (45) Go!
The reason is the various interviews and statements that they gave immediately after the imprisonment of the tennis legend.
«Lily Baker Gives the impression that she is the family’s spokeswoman. But it’s not like that,” says Becker’s media attorney, Christian Oliver Moser, aboutexpensive». Ouch, sit down!
The lawyer doubles up: “The one who has been in divorce proceedings with my client for years (…) and who, until recently, had no serious contact with the Baker family. A little restraint would be appropriate here.”
Boris Becker and Lily Baker He married in 2009 and divorced in 2018. The couple have a son, Amadeus (12).
“A new girlfriend is old enough”
Lily Baker The referee was against the tennis player for two and a half years detention He was sharply criticized for bankruptcy crimes. She also announced that she and Baker’s ex-wife, Barbara, and his current partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro (33) They will stick together.
Lawyer Moser said, “My client’s new girlfriend is old enough to speak for herself when appropriate. She needs it. Lily Baker not.”
Lily Baker (45) commented on her detention at the end of April estranged husband Boris Becker (54). Appeared on British TV showMediator Piers Morgan (57) August.
Among other things, it gave the impression that the large patchwork Baker family was sticking together. “We have all gathered (…).”
Boris Becker becomes 30 months old due to delayed bankruptcy detention to rule. It should serve at least half of this.
