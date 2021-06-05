1. Final match ticket – Canadian buds slow down USA in World Cup semi-finals – Sports

Canada buys first ticket to the final of the Ice Hockey World Championships in Latvia.

The Maple Leaf beat the United States 4-2 in the semi-finals.

From 5:15 pm Finland and Germany will compete for the finals. The game is live on SRF Zwei and in the Sports app.

The Canadians took their momentum from their quarter-final victory over arch-rival Russia to the next knockout stage, as well as knocking the United States out of the way. Andrew Mangiapane becomes the winner of the semi-final match at “Ahornbl Blatter”. The 25-year-old scored the tournament’s goals 6 and 7 in a 4-2 win. The Americans, who recently had 7 consecutive victories, could not keep up with the Canadians in terms of determination and efficiency.

Canada don’t slow down

Canadians’ growth trajectory is impressive. At the start of the World Cup with 3 defeats in a row, the North Americans were getting close to their best from game to game. Now, at the most important stage of the tournament, the team coached by Gerard Gallant has reached its peak.

direct notification Open the chestClose the box Follow the Ice Hockey World Championship Final on Sunday from 7:00 p.m. LIVE on SRF Info. From 7:35 PM you can watch the match on SRF Zwei.



