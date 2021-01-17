Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red Responds to Reporting Demo Issues and Fake E3 Evolution

Adam Padowski, studio head at CD Projekt Red, responded to a recent report regarding alleged E3 experimental issues and the alleged development of Cyberpunk 2077. Badowski took to Twitter To respond to certain points from a report by Jason Schreyer of Bloomberg about Cyberpunk 2077, he first addressed the claim that the E3 demo was “completely fake.”

“It’s hard for a trade fair demo not to have a vision test or a vertical slide two years before the game starts, but that doesn’t mean it’s fake,” Padowski wrote. Compare the demo to the game. Look at the Dumdum scene, the car chase, or many other things. What people reading your article may not know is that the toys are not made in a linear fashion and start to look like the finished product only a few months before launch. If you look at it This demo now, it’s different, yeah, but that’s the purpose of the “Work in Progress” watermark.Our final game looks better than it has ever been.

As for the ‘missing’ features, that’s part of the build process. Features come and go as we see if they work or not. Also, the car traps in the final game are almost literally of what we showed in the demo. And if we are for more details about Our release, the vision we presented in this demo evolved into something that got many 9 / 10s and 10 / 10s on PC from many famous gaming ports in the world.As for old consoles, yes it’s another case, but we had that and are working Hard to eradicate bugs (on the computer too – we know this isn’t a perfect version either) and we’re proud of Cyberpunk 2077 as both a game and a visionary. That’s not all I would call catastrophic. “

Padowski then responded to the claim that many Cyberpunk 2077 developers know the game will not be ready for release in 2020.

“I spoke with 20 people, some of them were ex-employees, and only one of them was not anonymous,” Padowski said. “I wouldn’t call that” most “of the 500-plus employees have said bluntly what you claim. Finally, Padowski addressed the claim that Polish-speaking employees would speak Polish to non-Polish employees, which “violated company rules” and made them feel “pariahs”.

“Everyone here speaks English during meetings, every email and company-wide advertisement is in English – it’s all mandatory,” Padowski explained. “The rule of thumb is to switch to English when someone does not speak a particular language in a normal conversation. However, it is very normal for Germans who speak German, Poles who speak Polish, Spaniards who speak Spanish etc. (There are 44 nationalities in the studio , You get the point) when there is no one else around. We work in a multicultural environment. If the question is whether it is difficult to move to another country, and sometimes the culture, work and live there, the answer is yes. But that is something Comprehensive for every company around the world, and we are doing what we can to facilitate this transition. “

Schreier’s response to Padovsky’s letter, By saying, “CD Projekt chose not to respond to specific questions or make Badowski available for our article, so it’s interesting to see these comments arrive now.” He also stated that he regretted bringing up the language issue, as it received “a disproportionate amount of attention and not a particularly big problem,” but also noted that Badovsky did not address “the brutal crisis and unrealistic timeline.”

For more information on Cyberpunk 2077, check out Marcin Iwinski, co-founder of CD Projekt Red, for the tough launch of Cyberpunk 2077 and how he claims the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X / S update will arrive in the “second half” of 2021.

