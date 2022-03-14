Crossplay is already possible at launch

In a few days, the shooting game became Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands) role-playing game.far 53.99€ in Pre-order) on both computers and consoles. However, some fans are wondering if the promised cross-play feature will be available in time for launch or if it will be introduced at a later time. There is now an answer that is as clear as it is encouraging.

Randy Pitchford of developer studio Gearbox Software spoke via Twitter and addressed the matter. According to his statement, no questions should remain unanswered regarding the cross-play feature: “Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will be released on March 25th with full cross-play for all platforms – including PlayStation. Fantastic effort from our programmers at Gearbox Software. Thanks to our partners at 2K Games and first parties like Sony for working together with us on it.”



Accordingly, you will be able to play with players on other platforms right after the launch of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on March 25, 2022. This works between PC and single consoles as well as between PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Latest Current Video: Chaos Room Uncover



