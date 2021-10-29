Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina are expecting twins

There are offspring in CR7’s house! United star Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins.
The basics in brief
There is offspring in CR7’s house – the soccer star will be a father again! The Portuguese announced on Thursday on social media. In the photo, he and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez pose with ultrasound recordings.
Plus, the good news – there will be twins! For the second time, Ronaldo can look forward to a double offspring. So the five-time world soccer player does it like Roger Federer – With two pairs of twins in the offspring.
Children at the age of five and six for the Portuguese starkicker. His eldest son Cristiano Jr was born in June 2010 with the identity Mother is a secret. Twins Mathieu and Eva were born to a surrogate mother in California in June 2017.
Less than six months later, the first daughter followed his partner Georgina. Now Alana Martina can look forward to two younger brothers. Our hearts are full love – We can’t wait to meet you”, writes Cristiano.
