CR7 silences everyone

Barcelona wants to shake up the transfer window

FC Barcelona has plans for the next transfer period to strengthen the team. As the titles of Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana will be “Operation Chelsea” beginning. As a result, the Barcelona administration would like to sign Christian Pulisic in January and try to convince Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger with free transfers next summer. But before planning the transfer window, Xavi’s side must recover from the defeat in the Champions League group stage. Sports require ‘Barcelona wakes up’ employment. Today vs Osasuna (4:15pm) “The coach will try 3-4-3 with Luke de Jong as a tip.”. For ‘L’Esportiu’ there is no substitute for quick turnaround either. The newspaper writes in a somewhat military fashion: “There is no ceasefire, Barcelona must absorb the elimination from the Champions League quickly because the tournament has become the big battlefield.”

CR7 silences critics

In the UK, the indestructible Cristiano Ronaldo continues to cause quite a stir. The Portuguese converted the penalty kick against Norwich (1-0) into victory. The Manchester Evening News CR7 celebrates warmly “I did well”. However, the team receives criticism for poor play performance: “Penalty catch-up match allows Ralph’s revolution to take its course in a modest win over a small club.” Ronaldo’s gesture of gleefully silent was available for discussion. The Daily Star urges fans to “To calm down because Ronaldo silences the fans who were criticizing him.” The Daily Mirror wrote: “De Gea saves the situation…Ronaldo wins the match.”

Inter’s ‘green lights’

He goes to the Italian title fight. Milan did not get past the draw against Udinese yesterday evening (1:1), so they represent the “Corriere dello Sport”. Traffic lights on green For Inter against Cagliari tonight (20:45). Juventus Turin, for its part, is immediately present in Serie A and also played 1-1 against Venice. “Tuttosport” asks itself: “But where do you want to go if you don’t have a killer in front of the gate?” By the way, the only goal scorer was the despised Alvaro Morata. Paulo Dybala’s recent injury shouldn’t help, which is why Turin sports daily urges managers to do so “To buy a real striker to give a guarantee of the offensive team’s performance.”