Assange suffered a stroke due to stress

United Kingdom – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange suffered a minor stroke in prison in late October, according to a media report. The British newspaper, The Mail on Sunday, reported that his fiancée, Stella Morris, was responsible for the intense pressure caused by the fight against extradition to the United States. The 50-year-old had drooping of the right eyelid, memory problems, and signs of nervous system damage.

Morris was quoted as saying she feared this small stroke heralded a big one. She herself shared the link to the report on Twitter. “He should be released. Now,” she wrote.

The stroke occurred on October 27, according to the newspaper – the day the extradition proceedings for the Australian citizen continued in the Court of Appeal. Assange appeared at the time during the hearing surprisingly by switching the video to follow the hearing from prison, after his lawyer had previously apologized. The 50-year-old’s medication was re-dosed and he felt his health was not in a position to follow the procedure, it was said at the time.

Assange has been in Belmarsh maximum security prison for more than two years. And the US judiciary is trying to extradite him to stand trial for espionage. He is accused of stealing and disseminating classified material from US military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan with Chelsea Manning, reported. He faces up to 175 years in prison in the United States.

The London Court of Appeal on Friday lifted the ban on extradition to the United States. He should now expect Assange to be extradited to the United States after all. Assange’s defense lawyers announced that they would appeal the decision.